Guggenheim Capital LLC Makes New $432,000 Investment in Koppers Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KOP)

Guggenheim Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Koppers Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KOP) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 12,432 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $432,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Denali Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Koppers during the first quarter worth about $43,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new position in shares of Koppers during the first quarter worth about $72,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Koppers by 12,100.0% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,514 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $157,000 after purchasing an additional 4,477 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of Koppers during the first quarter worth about $213,000. Finally, Zeke Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Koppers during the first quarter worth about $221,000. 89.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:KOP opened at $30.72 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 2.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $652.52 million, a P/E ratio of 4.41 and a beta of 2.03. Koppers Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $18.92 and a 52 week high of $39.44. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $33.11.

Koppers (NYSE:KOP) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.45. Koppers had a net margin of 8.91% and a return on equity of 33.47%. The company had revenue of $407.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $407.90 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.47 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Koppers Holdings Inc. will post 4.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Daniel R. Groves sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.62, for a total transaction of $219,720.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 16,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $602,582.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Daniel R. Groves sold 17,211 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.26, for a total transaction of $606,859.86. Company insiders own 6.08% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on KOP shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of Koppers from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Koppers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Barrington Research increased their target price on shares of Koppers from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Compass Point increased their target price on shares of Koppers from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt raised their price objective on shares of Koppers from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $43.40.

Koppers Holdings Inc provides treated wood products, wood treatment chemicals, and carbon compounds in the United States, Australasia, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Railroad and Utility Products and Services (RUPS), Performance Chemicals (PC), and Carbon Materials and Chemicals (CMC).

