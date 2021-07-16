Guggenheim Capital LLC Takes $398,000 Position in The E.W. Scripps Company (NASDAQ:SSP)

Guggenheim Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The E.W. Scripps Company (NASDAQ:SSP) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 20,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $398,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SSP. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of The E.W. Scripps by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,420,119 shares of the company’s stock worth $181,525,000 after purchasing an additional 349,415 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of The E.W. Scripps by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 939,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,097,000 after purchasing an additional 74,657 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of The E.W. Scripps by 11.2% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 779,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,913,000 after purchasing an additional 78,262 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of The E.W. Scripps by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 545,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,343,000 after purchasing an additional 38,062 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of The E.W. Scripps during the 4th quarter worth approximately $8,171,000. Institutional investors own 64.49% of the company’s stock.

SSP has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of The E.W. Scripps from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Huber Research raised shares of The E.W. Scripps from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th.

In other The E.W. Scripps news, major shareholder William H. Scripps sold 40,855 shares of The E.W. Scripps stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.43, for a total value of $875,522.65. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,572. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 3.43% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

SSP stock opened at $19.41 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.60 billion, a PE ratio of 9.33 and a beta of 2.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.18, a current ratio of 2.48 and a quick ratio of 2.48. The E.W. Scripps Company has a one year low of $8.95 and a one year high of $24.78. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $20.54.

The E.W. Scripps (NASDAQ:SSP) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $540.92 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $526.25 million. The E.W. Scripps had a net margin of 14.45% and a return on equity of 18.55%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that The E.W. Scripps Company will post 1.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The E.W. Scripps Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a media enterprise through a portfolio of local and national media brands. The company operates through Local Media, National Media, and Other segments. The Local Media segment operates broadcast television stations, which produce news, information, and entertainment content, as well as its related digital operations.

