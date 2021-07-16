Guided Therapeutics, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GTHP) Short Interest Update

Guided Therapeutics, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GTHP) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,700 shares, a growth of 240.0% from the June 15th total of 500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 7,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

GTHP opened at $0.62 on Friday. Guided Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $0.16 and a fifty-two week high of $1.00. The company has a market cap of $8.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.83. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.67.

About Guided Therapeutics

Guided Therapeutics, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on developing medical devices. It focuses on the commercialization of LuViva, a non-invasive cervical cancer detection device that identifies cervical cancers and precancers painlessly, non-invasively, and at the point-of-care by scanning the cervix with light, then analyzing the light reflected and fluorescent light.

