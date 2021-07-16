HarborOne Bancorp (NASDAQ:HONE) & Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG) Financial Comparison

HarborOne Bancorp (NASDAQ:HONE) and Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG) are both finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, earnings, risk and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares HarborOne Bancorp and Citizens Financial Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets HarborOne Bancorp 19.47% 8.58% 1.32% Citizens Financial Group 21.53% 8.16% 0.92%

This table compares HarborOne Bancorp and Citizens Financial Group’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio HarborOne Bancorp $287.70 million 2.82 $44.79 million $0.82 17.59 Citizens Financial Group $7.68 billion 2.49 $1.06 billion $2.41 18.63

Citizens Financial Group has higher revenue and earnings than HarborOne Bancorp. HarborOne Bancorp is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Citizens Financial Group, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility and Risk

HarborOne Bancorp has a beta of 0.8, indicating that its stock price is 20% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Citizens Financial Group has a beta of 1.78, indicating that its stock price is 78% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

HarborOne Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $0.20 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.4%. Citizens Financial Group pays an annual dividend of $1.56 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.5%. HarborOne Bancorp pays out 24.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Citizens Financial Group pays out 64.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. HarborOne Bancorp has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years and Citizens Financial Group has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for HarborOne Bancorp and Citizens Financial Group, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score HarborOne Bancorp 0 1 1 0 2.50 Citizens Financial Group 1 3 12 0 2.69

HarborOne Bancorp currently has a consensus price target of $12.00, indicating a potential downside of 16.78%. Citizens Financial Group has a consensus price target of $48.00, indicating a potential upside of 6.93%. Given Citizens Financial Group’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Citizens Financial Group is more favorable than HarborOne Bancorp.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

56.1% of HarborOne Bancorp shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 91.8% of Citizens Financial Group shares are held by institutional investors. 6.0% of HarborOne Bancorp shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 0.5% of Citizens Financial Group shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Citizens Financial Group beats HarborOne Bancorp on 10 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

HarborOne Bancorp Company Profile

HarborOne Bancorp, Inc. operates as the holding company for HarborOne Bank that provides financial services to individuals, families, small and mid-size businesses, and municipalities. The company operates in two segments, HarborOne Bank and HarborOne Mortgage. Its primary deposit products include checking, money market, savings, and term certificate of deposit accounts; and lending products comprise commercial real estate, commercial and industrial, commercial construction, one-to four-family residential real estate, second mortgages and equity lines of credit, residential construction, and auto and other consumer loans. The company, through HarborOne Mortgage, LLC, originates, sells, and services residential mortgage loans. It also provides a range of educational services through HarborOne U, such as classes on small business, financial literacy, and personal enrichment. As of December 31, 2020, the company operated 26 full-service branches located in Massachusetts and Rhode Island, as well as a commercial lending office in each of Boston, Massachusetts, and Providence, Rhode Island. It also operates administrative offices in Brockton, Massachusetts, as well as 5 ATM locations in Massachusetts; and maintains 39 offices in Massachusetts, Rhode Island, New Hampshire, Maine, New Jersey, and Florida. The company was founded in 1917 and is based in Brockton, Massachusetts.

Citizens Financial Group Company Profile

Citizens Financial Group, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for Citizens Bank, National Association that provides retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking. The Consumer Banking segment offers traditional banking products and services, including checking and savings accounts, home and education loans, credit cards, business loans, mortgage and home equity lending, and unsecured product finance and personal loans, as well as wealth management and investment services to retail customers and small businesses. This segment also provides indirect auto finance for new and used vehicles through auto dealerships. The Commercial Banking segment offers various financial products and solutions, such as loans and leasing, trade finance, deposit and treasury management, cash management, and foreign exchange and interest rate risk management solutions; and loan syndications, corporate finance, merger and acquisition, and debt and equity capital markets capabilities. It serves government banking, not-for-profit, healthcare, technology, professionals, oil and gas, asset finance, franchise finance, asset-based lending, commercial real estate, private equity, and sponsor finance industries. Citizens Financial Group, Inc. operates approximately 2,700 ATMs and 1,000 branches in 11 states in the New England, Mid-Atlantic, and Midwest regions, as well as through online, telephone, and mobile banking services; and maintains approximately 130 retail and commercial non-branch offices. The company was formerly known as RBS Citizens Financial Group, Inc. and changed its name to Citizens Financial Group, Inc. in April 2014. Citizens Financial Group, Inc. was founded in 1828 and is headquartered in Providence, Rhode Island.

