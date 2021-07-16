HC Wainwright Lowers Oncopeptides AB (publ) (OTC:ONPPF) to Sell

HC Wainwright cut shares of Oncopeptides AB (publ) (OTC:ONPPF) from a buy rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

Shares of ONPPF opened at $11.14 on Tuesday. Oncopeptides AB has a one year low of $11.14 and a one year high of $11.14.

About Oncopeptides AB (publ)

Oncopeptides AB (publ), a biotech company, develops pharmaceuticals drugs for the treatment of cancer in the United States, Europe, Canada, Japan, China, and internationally. Its lead product candidate is melflufen, an anti-cancer peptide drug conjugate for the treatment of relapsed refractory multiple myeloma in adult patients.

