Head to Head Contrast: Alto Ingredients (NASDAQ:ALTO) versus LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB)

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) and Alto Ingredients (NASDAQ:ALTO) are both basic materials companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, risk, institutional ownership, valuation, analyst recommendations, dividends and profitability.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings for LyondellBasell Industries and Alto Ingredients, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score LyondellBasell Industries 2 10 7 0 2.26 Alto Ingredients 0 0 3 0 3.00

LyondellBasell Industries currently has a consensus target price of $98.63, suggesting a potential upside of 1.76%. Alto Ingredients has a consensus target price of $10.00, suggesting a potential upside of 94.17%. Given Alto Ingredients’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Alto Ingredients is more favorable than LyondellBasell Industries.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

68.5% of LyondellBasell Industries shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 43.8% of Alto Ingredients shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.2% of LyondellBasell Industries shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 2.6% of Alto Ingredients shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares LyondellBasell Industries and Alto Ingredients’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets LyondellBasell Industries 8.02% 31.39% 7.34% Alto Ingredients 1.82% 15.38% 8.25%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares LyondellBasell Industries and Alto Ingredients’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio LyondellBasell Industries $27.75 billion 1.17 $1.42 billion $5.61 17.28 Alto Ingredients $897.02 million 0.42 -$15.12 million $0.08 64.38

LyondellBasell Industries has higher revenue and earnings than Alto Ingredients. LyondellBasell Industries is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Alto Ingredients, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk & Volatility

LyondellBasell Industries has a beta of 1.53, suggesting that its stock price is 53% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Alto Ingredients has a beta of 3.06, suggesting that its stock price is 206% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

LyondellBasell Industries beats Alto Ingredients on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About LyondellBasell Industries

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company in the United States, Germany, Mexico, Italy, Poland, France, Japan, China, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsÂAmericas; Olefins and PolyolefinsÂEurope, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology. It produces and markets olefins and co-products; polyolefins; polyethylene products, which consist of high density polyethylene, low density polyethylene, and linear low density polyethylene; and polypropylene (PP) products, such as PP homopolymers and copolymers. The company also produces and sells propylene oxide and its derivatives; oxyfuels and related products; and intermediate chemicals, such as styrene monomers, acetyls, ethylene glycols, and ethylene oxides and derivatives. In addition, it produces and markets compounds and solutions, such as polypropylene compounds, engineered plastics, masterbatches, engineered composites, colors, and powders; and advanced polymers. Further, the company refines crude oil and other crude oils of varied types and sources into gasoline, diesel, and jet fuel; develops and licenses chemical and polyolefin process technologies; and manufactures and sells polyolefin catalysts. LyondellBasell Industries N.V. was founded in 1955 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

About Alto Ingredients

Alto Ingredients, Inc. produces and markets specialty alcohols and essential ingredients in the United States. It operates in two segments, Production and Marketing. The company offers specialty alcohols used in mouthwash, cosmetics, pharmaceuticals, hand sanitizers, disinfectants, and cleaners; alcoholic beverages, flavor extracts, and vinegar, as well as corn germ used for corn oils and carbon dioxide. It also provides essential ingredients, such as dried yeast, corn gluten meal, corn gluten feed, distillers grains, and liquid feed used in commercial animal feed and pet food; and fuel-grade ethanol used as transportation fuel and distillers corn oil used as a biodiesel feedstock, as well as fuel-grade ethanol produced by third parties. In addition, the company offers transportation, storage, and delivery services through third-party service providers. It sells ethanol to integrated oil companies and gasoline marketers; essential ingredient feed products to dairies and feedlots; and corn oil to poultry and biodiesel customers. The company operates seven ethanol production facilities, including three plants in the Midwestern states of Illinois; and four plants located in the Western states of California, Oregon, and Idaho. The company was formerly known as Pacific Ethanol, Inc. and changed its name to Alto Ingredients, Inc. in January 2021. Alto Ingredients, Inc. was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Sacramento, California.

