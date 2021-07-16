Head to Head Survey: Alico (NASDAQ:ALCO) and AppHarvest (NASDAQ:APPH)

Alico (NASDAQ:ALCO) and AppHarvest (NASDAQ:APPH) are both small-cap consumer staples companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, risk, earnings, dividends, institutional ownership, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares Alico and AppHarvest’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Alico 27.83% 0.74% 0.37% AppHarvest N/A -44.31% -22.18%

This table compares Alico and AppHarvest’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Alico $92.51 million 2.87 $23.66 million ($0.24) -147.00 AppHarvest N/A N/A -$17.19 million N/A N/A

Alico has higher revenue and earnings than AppHarvest.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Alico and AppHarvest, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Alico 0 0 1 0 3.00 AppHarvest 0 0 2 0 3.00

Alico presently has a consensus price target of $40.00, indicating a potential upside of 13.38%. AppHarvest has a consensus price target of $33.50, indicating a potential upside of 155.73%. Given AppHarvest’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe AppHarvest is more favorable than Alico.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

44.6% of Alico shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 46.3% of AppHarvest shares are owned by institutional investors. 7.6% of Alico shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Alico beats AppHarvest on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Alico

Alico, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an agribusiness and land management company in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Alico Citrus, and Land Management and Other Operations. The Alico Citrus segment cultivates citrus trees to produce citrus for delivery to the processed and fresh citrus markets. The Land Management and Other Operations segment owns and manages land in Collier, Glades, and Hendry Counties; and leasing of land for recreational and grazing purposes, conservation, and mining activities. As of September 30, 2020, it owned 99,760 acres of land located in eight counties in Florida, which include the Charlotte, Collier, DeSoto, Glades, Hardee, Hendry, Highlands, and Polk. The company was founded in 1960 and is headquartered in Fort Myers, Florida.

About AppHarvest

AppHarvest, Inc., a development stage company, builds and operates high-tech greenhouses to grow fruits and vegetables in the United States. Its products include tomatoes and leafy greens. The company was founded in 2018 and is based in Morehead, Kentucky.

