HeadHunter Group (NASDAQ:HHR) Trading 7.5% Higher

HeadHunter Group PLC (NASDAQ:HHR) shares traded up 7.5% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $43.43 and last traded at $43.37. 7,409 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 96% from the average session volume of 174,671 shares. The stock had previously closed at $40.35.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of HeadHunter Group from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $36.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, March 19th. TheStreet raised shares of HeadHunter Group from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of HeadHunter Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of HeadHunter Group from $43.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.08.

The company has a market cap of $2.22 billion, a PE ratio of 73.73, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.63. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $39.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.73.

HeadHunter Group (NASDAQ:HHR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The company reported $16.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $15.84 by $0.55. The firm had revenue of $2.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.73 billion. HeadHunter Group had a return on equity of 88.24% and a net margin of 24.97%. HeadHunter Group’s quarterly revenue was up 42.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $7.07 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that HeadHunter Group PLC will post 1.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 8th. HeadHunter Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 68.12%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HighMark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of HeadHunter Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $39,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of HeadHunter Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $57,000. UBS Group AG purchased a new position in shares of HeadHunter Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $86,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of HeadHunter Group by 1,106.9% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,000 after buying an additional 4,627 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in shares of HeadHunter Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $184,000. Institutional investors own 44.20% of the company’s stock.

HeadHunter Group Company Profile (NASDAQ:HHR)

HeadHunter Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, operates an online recruitment platform in Russia, Kazakhstan, Belarus, and internationally. The company offers employers and recruiters paid access to its curriculum vitae database and job postings platform; and job seekers and employers with a range of value-added services.

