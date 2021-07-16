Heartland Express (NASDAQ:HTLD) Downgraded to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Heartland Express (NASDAQ:HTLD) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Heartland Express, Inc. is a leader in transportation and logistics. Heartland Express provides collaborative truckload transportation service that enables companies to deliver exceptional service across their transportation network to improve customer satisfaction. The company provides truckload transportation service to virtually all markets east of the Rocky Mountains at any length of haul. Heartland Express transports a variety of goods, including automotive parts, consumer goods, paper and plastic products, retail goods, and packaged foodstuffs. The company serves the truckload transportation needs of the top shippers in America. Heartland operates in the United States and is headquartered in North Liberty, IA. “

Get Heartland Express alerts:

HTLD has been the subject of a number of other reports. Robert W. Baird restated a neutral rating and issued a $21.00 price objective (down from $22.00) on shares of Heartland Express in a report on Monday, May 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Heartland Express from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. TheStreet cut shares of Heartland Express from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Heartland Express in a research note on Monday, June 21st. They set a buy rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $21.43.

Shares of HTLD stock opened at $17.12 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.37 billion, a PE ratio of 19.45 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a 50 day moving average of $17.82. Heartland Express has a 1 year low of $16.69 and a 1 year high of $22.75.

Heartland Express (NASDAQ:HTLD) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The transportation company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.01). Heartland Express had a return on equity of 9.93% and a net margin of 11.29%. The business had revenue of $152.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $163.45 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Heartland Express will post 0.98 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 21st were issued a $0.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 18th. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.47%. Heartland Express’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.20%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HTLD. LexAurum Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Heartland Express in the 1st quarter worth approximately $196,000. OLD National Bancorp IN purchased a new position in shares of Heartland Express in the 1st quarter worth approximately $202,000. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Heartland Express by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 10,955 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $213,000 after buying an additional 667 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Heartland Express in the 1st quarter worth approximately $217,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Heartland Express during the 1st quarter worth approximately $220,000. 57.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Heartland Express Company Profile

Heartland Express, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a short-to-medium haul truckload carrier in the United States and Canada. It primarily provides nationwide asset-based dry van truckload service for shippers from Washington to Florida and New England to California; and temperature-controlled truckload services.

Recommended Story: Market Capitalization, Large-Caps, Mid-Caps, Small-Caps



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Heartland Express (HTLD)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Heartland Express Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Heartland Express and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.