Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL) Downgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Hecla Mining Company is a leading low-cost U.S. silver producer with operating mines in Alaska and Idaho, and is a growing gold producer with an operating mine in Quebec, Canada. The Company also has exploration and pre-development properties in five world-class silver and gold mining districts in the U.S., Canada, and Mexico, and an exploration office and investments in early-stage silver exploration projects in Canada. “

HL has been the topic of several other research reports. TheStreet lowered Hecla Mining from a b- rating to a c rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. HC Wainwright lifted their price objective on Hecla Mining from $7.00 to $7.75 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. CIBC lifted their price objective on Hecla Mining from $7.50 to $8.95 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reissued a hold rating on shares of Hecla Mining in a report on Friday, April 9th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Hecla Mining has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $7.10.

HL opened at $7.08 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 236.08, a P/E/G ratio of 38.85 and a beta of 2.25. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 2.73 and a quick ratio of 1.87. Hecla Mining has a 12-month low of $4.14 and a 12-month high of $9.44.

Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The basic materials company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.01. Hecla Mining had a return on equity of 4.46% and a net margin of 2.53%. The firm had revenue of $210.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $208.55 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.03) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 54.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Hecla Mining will post 0.18 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, May 20th were paid a $0.011 dividend. This is a positive change from Hecla Mining’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 19th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.62%. Hecla Mining’s payout ratio is currently 125.00%.

In related news, Director Charles B. Stanley sold 46,848 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.98, for a total value of $420,695.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP David C. Sienko sold 70,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.99, for a total value of $559,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 897,568 shares of company stock worth $7,941,670. 1.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HL. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. bought a new position in Hecla Mining in the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Hecla Mining in the 4th quarter valued at $47,000. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in Hecla Mining by 38.3% in the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 10,840 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. DRW Securities LLC bought a new position in Hecla Mining in the 1st quarter valued at $63,000. Finally, Synergy Financial Management LLC bought a new position in Hecla Mining in the 1st quarter valued at $64,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.48% of the company’s stock.

About Hecla Mining

Hecla Mining Company, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, acquires, develops, and produces precious and base metal properties in the United States and internationally. The company offers lead, zinc, and bulk concentrates, as well as carbon materials to custom smelters, metal traders, and third-party processors; and unrefined gold and silver bullion bars to precious metals traders.

