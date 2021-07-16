Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL) Receives $7.28 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the ten brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $7.09.

HL has been the subject of several research reports. TheStreet lowered Hecla Mining from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. CIBC raised their price objective on Hecla Mining from $7.50 to $8.95 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Hecla Mining from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Hecla Mining in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $7.75 price objective on shares of Hecla Mining in a research note on Wednesday.

Get Hecla Mining alerts:

In related news, Director George R. Nethercutt, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of Hecla Mining stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.20, for a total transaction of $41,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 29,186 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $239,325.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Terry V. Rogers sold 48,103 shares of Hecla Mining stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.85, for a total value of $425,711.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 897,568 shares of company stock valued at $7,941,670. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Hecla Mining during the fourth quarter valued at $33,101,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its holdings in Hecla Mining by 13.9% during the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 1,648,773 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $9,382,000 after buying an additional 201,023 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its holdings in Hecla Mining by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 492,517 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,192,000 after buying an additional 22,106 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Hecla Mining during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,296,000. Finally, ETF Managers Group LLC raised its holdings in Hecla Mining by 42.4% during the fourth quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 12,496,145 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $83,099,000 after buying an additional 3,718,534 shares in the last quarter. 58.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of HL stock opened at $7.08 on Tuesday. Hecla Mining has a 1 year low of $4.14 and a 1 year high of $9.44. The firm has a market cap of $3.79 billion, a PE ratio of 236.08, a PEG ratio of 38.69 and a beta of 2.25. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $8.11. The company has a current ratio of 2.73, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The basic materials company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.01. Hecla Mining had a return on equity of 4.46% and a net margin of 2.53%. The company had revenue of $210.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $208.55 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.03) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 54.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Hecla Mining will post 0.18 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 20th were given a $0.011 dividend. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 19th. This is a boost from Hecla Mining’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. Hecla Mining’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 125.00%.

Hecla Mining Company Profile

Hecla Mining Company, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, acquires, develops, and produces precious and base metal properties in the United States and internationally. The company offers lead, zinc, and bulk concentrates, as well as carbon materials to custom smelters, metal traders, and third-party processors; and unrefined gold and silver bullion bars to precious metals traders.

Recommended Story: What are high-yield dividend stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Hecla Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hecla Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.