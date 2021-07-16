Hedera Hashgraph Price Tops $0.19 on Top Exchanges (HBAR)

Hedera Hashgraph (CURRENCY:HBAR) traded up 7.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on July 16th. Hedera Hashgraph has a total market capitalization of $1.67 billion and $321.16 million worth of Hedera Hashgraph was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Hedera Hashgraph coin can currently be purchased for about $0.19 or 0.00000585 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Hedera Hashgraph has traded 7.5% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Cardano (ADA) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00003729 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $16.69 or 0.00052303 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00002478 BTC.

TerraUSD (UST) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003137 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.24 or 0.00035227 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $76.80 or 0.00240726 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000856 BTC.

XinFin Network (XDC) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0801 or 0.00000251 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.54 or 0.00033048 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.90 or 0.00005956 BTC.

About Hedera Hashgraph

Hedera Hashgraph (HBAR) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Directed Acyclic Graph (DAG) hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 16th, 2019. Hedera Hashgraph’s total supply is 50,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 8,950,827,983 coins. Hedera Hashgraph’s official message board is medium.com/hashgraph . Hedera Hashgraph’s official website is www.hedera.com . The Reddit community for Hedera Hashgraph is /r/hashgraph and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Hedera Hashgraph’s official Twitter account is @hedera and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Hedera is a decentralized public network for the users to make its digital world exactly as it should be – theirs. Whether the user is a startup or enterprise, a creator or a consumer, Hedera is designed to go beyond blockchain for developers to create the next era of fast, fair, and secure applications. “

Buying and Selling Hedera Hashgraph

