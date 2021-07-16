Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:HENKY) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:HENKY) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “HENKEL KGAA ADR’s principal activities are divided into four product divisions: Henkel technologies-industrial adhesives, contact adhesives and sealant; Cosmetics/toiletries-hair cosmetics, toiletries, oral and skin care, hair salon products; Detergents/household cleaners-heavy duty and specialty detergents, fabric softeners, household cleansers, kitchen care products, shoe care products, plant care products; Adhesives-adhesives, contact adhesives and sealant for consumer and craftsman. “

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on HENKY. Barclays reaffirmed an equal weight rating on shares of Henkel AG & Co. KGaA in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a hold rating on shares of Henkel AG & Co. KGaA in a report on Monday, May 10th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Henkel AG & Co. KGaA from an underperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Friday, March 19th. UBS Group reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Henkel AG & Co. KGaA in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an underweight rating on shares of Henkel AG & Co. KGaA in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Henkel AG & Co. KGaA currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $26.00.

OTCMKTS:HENKY opened at $22.95 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $24.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.81 and a beta of 0.67. Henkel AG & Co. KGaA has a 52-week low of $21.38 and a 52-week high of $26.04.

Henkel AG & Co KGaA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the adhesive technologies, beauty care, and laundry and home care businesses worldwide. The company's Adhesive Technologies segment offers adhesives, sealants, and functional coatings for various business areas, including packaging and consumer goods; automotive and metals, electronics and industrials, and craftsmen, construction, and professional industries.

