Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. Acquires New Position in VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN)

Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 2,471 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $491,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VRSN. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of VeriSign by 23.5% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 814 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $176,000 after buying an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its stake in VeriSign by 29.2% in the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 3,333 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $721,000 after purchasing an additional 754 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its stake in VeriSign by 79.2% in the 4th quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,968 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $426,000 after purchasing an additional 870 shares during the period. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in VeriSign in the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in VeriSign by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 44,491 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $9,628,000 after purchasing an additional 3,301 shares during the period. 88.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of VRSN stock opened at $229.21 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $25.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.52 and a beta of 0.82. VeriSign, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $184.60 and a fifty-two week high of $234.56. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $223.69.

VeriSign (NASDAQ:VRSN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The information services provider reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $323.62 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $322.82 million. VeriSign had a negative return on equity of 45.21% and a net margin of 49.42%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.42 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that VeriSign, Inc. will post 5.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Thomas C. Indelicarto sold 613 shares of VeriSign stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.87, for a total transaction of $128,037.31. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 58,946 shares in the company, valued at $12,312,051.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Todd B. Strubbe sold 3,000 shares of VeriSign stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.32, for a total value of $693,960.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 36,165 shares of company stock worth $7,937,886 over the last 90 days. 1.27% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

VRSN has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. lifted their price target on VeriSign from $235.00 to $245.00 in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Citigroup lifted their price target on VeriSign from $235.00 to $245.00 in a research note on Friday, April 23rd.

VeriSign Profile

VeriSign, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides domain name registry services and internet infrastructure that enables internet navigation for various recognized domain names worldwide. It enables the security, stability, and resiliency of internet infrastructure and services, including providing root zone maintainer services, operating two of the 13 internet root servers; and offering registration services and authoritative resolution for the .com and .net domains, which support global e-commerce.

