Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. Acquires Shares of 13,389 TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP)

Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP) (TSE:TRP) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 13,389 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $613,000.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Spirit of America Management Corp NY grew its position in TC Energy by 16.8% in the first quarter. Spirit of America Management Corp NY now owns 140,664 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $6,436,000 after acquiring an additional 20,264 shares in the last quarter. Mufg Securities Canada LTD. grew its position in TC Energy by 1,163.3% in the first quarter. Mufg Securities Canada LTD. now owns 6,320,564 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $289,530,000 after acquiring an additional 5,820,248 shares in the last quarter. Concorde Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in TC Energy in the first quarter worth approximately $1,851,000. UBS Group AG grew its position in TC Energy by 225.2% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,039,676 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $47,564,000 after acquiring an additional 719,979 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cidel Asset Management Inc. grew its position in TC Energy by 12.5% in the first quarter. Cidel Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,207,585 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $55,352,000 after acquiring an additional 134,293 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.47% of the company’s stock.

Get TC Energy alerts:

Several research firms recently issued reports on TRP. CIBC upped their price objective on shares of TC Energy from C$70.00 to C$74.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of TC Energy from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of TC Energy in a report on Friday, March 19th. They set a $70.00 price objective for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. TC Energy currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.36.

NYSE:TRP opened at $49.06 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $48.04 billion, a PE ratio of 15.83, a P/E/G ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.79. TC Energy Co. has a one year low of $38.80 and a one year high of $53.65. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $51.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76.

TC Energy (NYSE:TRP) (TSE:TRP) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The pipeline company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $2.59 billion during the quarter. TC Energy had a net margin of 17.91% and a return on equity of 13.97%. On average, research analysts forecast that TC Energy Co. will post 3.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be paid a $0.7137 dividend. This is a boost from TC Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.69. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $2.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.82%. TC Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.49%.

About TC Energy

TC Energy Corporation operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. It operates through Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines, U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines, Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines, Liquids Pipelines, and Power and Storage segments. The company builds and operates 93,400 km network of natural gas pipelines, which transports natural gas from supply basins to local distribution companies, power generation plants, industrial facilities, interconnecting pipelines, LNG export terminals, and other businesses.

Further Reading: What are benefits of a growth and income fund?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TRP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP) (TSE:TRP).

Receive News & Ratings for TC Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TC Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.