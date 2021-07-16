Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. Buys New Holdings in Overstock.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSTK)

Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Overstock.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSTK) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 6,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $423,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. ClariVest Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Overstock.com by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC now owns 3,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $258,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Concord Wealth Partners raised its stake in Overstock.com by 994.6% during the 1st quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 368 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in Overstock.com by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 59,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,950,000 after acquiring an additional 370 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in Overstock.com by 125.9% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 926 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 516 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Quadrant L P CA increased its stake in Overstock.com by 120.0% in the 1st quarter. First Quadrant L P CA now owns 1,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. 70.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CTO Joel Weight sold 288 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.51, for a total transaction of $26,066.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 1,090 shares in the company, valued at approximately $98,655.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Allison H. Abraham sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $400,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 86,266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,626,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 14,111 shares of company stock worth $1,223,528. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ OSTK opened at $86.33 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 4.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $86.12. Overstock.com, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $42.39 and a fifty-two week high of $128.50.

Overstock.com (NASDAQ:OSTK) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.50. The firm had revenue of $659.86 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $611.35 million. Overstock.com had a return on equity of 26.14% and a net margin of 3.09%. On average, research analysts expect that Overstock.com, Inc. will post 2.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on Overstock.com in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $150.00 price objective on the stock. Wedbush reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Overstock.com in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Overstock.com from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $104.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $113.14.

About Overstock.com

Overstock.com, Inc operates as an online retailer in the United States. It operates through Retail, tZERO, and Medici Ventures segments. The company offers furniture; and home dÃ©cor, including area rugs, bedding and bath, home improvement, kitchen and dining items, and other related products. It also operates Supplier Oasis, a single integration point for partners to manage their products, inventory, and sales channels, as well as obtain multi-channel fulfillment services through its distribution network.

