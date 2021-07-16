Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. Buys New Shares in Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KW)

Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KW) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 26,417 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $534,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KW. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Kennedy-Wilson by 32.2% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 892,405 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $15,965,000 after purchasing an additional 217,499 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in shares of Kennedy-Wilson by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 218,577 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,910,000 after buying an additional 12,663 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in shares of Kennedy-Wilson in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $210,000. Credit Suisse AG boosted its holdings in Kennedy-Wilson by 24.5% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 306,270 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,480,000 after acquiring an additional 60,295 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in Kennedy-Wilson by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 72,827 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,303,000 after acquiring an additional 2,354 shares during the last quarter. 78.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Kennedy-Wilson alerts:

KW has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target on shares of Kennedy-Wilson in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised Kennedy-Wilson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, May 28th.

Shares of NYSE KW opened at $19.84 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a current ratio of 3.20, a quick ratio of 3.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.08. The business has a 50-day moving average of $19.97. Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $12.77 and a 52 week high of $21.13.

Kennedy-Wilson (NYSE:KW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $99.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $109.05 million. Kennedy-Wilson had a return on equity of 24.23% and a net margin of 26.49%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc. will post 1.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.44%. Kennedy-Wilson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.37%.

About Kennedy-Wilson

Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a real estate investment company. The company owns, operates, and invests in real estate both on its own and through its investment management platform. It focuses on multifamily and office properties located in the Western United States, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Spain, Italy, and Japan.

Further Reading: What does the Dogs of the Dow mean?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KW).

Receive News & Ratings for Kennedy-Wilson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kennedy-Wilson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.