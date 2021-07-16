Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. Buys New Stake in Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT)

Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 10,688 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $579,000.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of LNT. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. acquired a new position in Alliant Energy in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Alliant Energy in the first quarter valued at $31,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Alliant Energy in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in Alliant Energy in the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Alliant Energy by 725.0% in the first quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 725 shares in the last quarter. 75.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ LNT opened at $57.81 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.46 billion, a PE ratio of 23.85, a P/E/G ratio of 4.02 and a beta of 0.35. Alliant Energy Co. has a 52-week low of $45.99 and a 52-week high of $59.10. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $57.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12.

Alliant Energy (NASDAQ:LNT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.68. The firm had revenue of $901.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $946.43 million. Alliant Energy had a net margin of 18.40% and a return on equity of 10.69%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.72 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Alliant Energy Co. will post 2.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 30th were issued a $0.4025 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 29th. This represents a $1.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.78%. Alliant Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 66.26%.

LNT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Bank of America downgraded shares of Alliant Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $60.89 to $58.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Alliant Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Scotiabank downgraded shares of Alliant Energy from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Alliant Energy from $55.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Mizuho upgraded shares of Alliant Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $50.00 to $61.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $58.11.

About Alliant Energy

Alliant Energy Corporation operates as a utility holding company that provides regulated electricity and natural gas services in the Midwest region of the United States. It operates in three segments: Utility Electric Operations, Utility Gas Operations, and Utility Other. The company, through its subsidiary, Interstate Power and Light Company (IPL), primarily generates and distributes electricity, and distributes and transports natural gas to retail customers in Iowa; sells electricity to wholesale customers in Minnesota, Illinois, and Iowa; and generates and distributes steam in Cedar Rapids, Iowa.

