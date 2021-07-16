Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. Buys New Stake in Toyota Motor Co. (NYSE:TM)

Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Toyota Motor Co. (NYSE:TM) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 2,497 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $390,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its stake in shares of Toyota Motor by 279.6% during the 1st quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 186 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Toyota Motor during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Toyota Motor during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Bogart Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Toyota Motor during the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Standard Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of Toyota Motor during the 1st quarter worth $37,000. 1.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on TM. Citigroup assumed coverage on Toyota Motor in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Toyota Motor from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $161.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, April 27th.

TM stock opened at $178.93 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $250.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $171.53. Toyota Motor Co. has a 52 week low of $118.66 and a 52 week high of $185.38.

Toyota Motor (NYSE:TM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported $5.18 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.45 by $1.73. The business had revenue of $72.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.78 billion. Toyota Motor had a return on equity of 10.01% and a net margin of 8.27%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Toyota Motor Co. will post 16.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Toyota Motor Profile

Toyota Motor Corporation designs, manufactures, assembles, and sells passenger vehicles, minivans and commercial vehicles, and related parts and accessories. It operates in Automotive, Financial Services, and All Other segments. The company offers hybrid cars under the Prius, Prius PHV, C-HR, LC HV, LS HV, Camry, JPN TAXI, Avalon, Crown, Century HV, UX HV, Corolla SD, Corolla Sport, and WG HV names; fuel cell vehicles under the MIRAI and SORA names; and conventional engine vehicles, including subcompact and compact cars under the Yaris, Aqua, Passo, Roomy, Tank, Etios, Vios, AGYA, Rush, GLANZA, and Raize names.

