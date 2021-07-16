Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. Invests $441,000 in Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII)

Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 3,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $441,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of PII. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Polaris during the 4th quarter valued at about $67,572,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in shares of Polaris by 2,858.3% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 439,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,615,000 after acquiring an additional 424,227 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Polaris by 816.0% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 423,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,536,000 after acquiring an additional 377,256 shares in the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Polaris by 1,881.6% during the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 307,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,995,000 after acquiring an additional 291,580 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC acquired a new stake in shares of Polaris during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,147,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PII stock opened at $129.89 on Friday. Polaris Inc. has a 1 year low of $86.67 and a 1 year high of $147.73. The business’s 50 day moving average is $132.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.68 and a beta of 2.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.43.

Polaris (NYSE:PII) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $2.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.74. The business had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.85 billion. Polaris had a net margin of 3.49% and a return on equity of 63.13%. Polaris’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.22 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Polaris Inc. will post 9.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st were paid a dividend of $0.63 per share. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 31st. Polaris’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.56%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on PII shares. Exane BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of Polaris in a research report on Monday, June 14th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $113.00 target price on the stock. Lake Street Capital boosted their price target on shares of Polaris from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Truist boosted their price target on shares of Polaris from $125.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of Polaris in a research report on Monday, June 14th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $113.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Citigroup lowered shares of Polaris from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $135.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Monday, April 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Polaris presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $144.82.

Polaris Company Profile

Polaris Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets power sports vehicles worldwide. It operates in five segments: ORV/Snowmobiles, Motorcycles, Global Adjacent Markets, Aftermarket, and Boats. The company offers off-road vehicles (ORVs), including all-terrain vehicles and side-by-side vehicles; snowmobiles and snow bikes conversion kit systems; motorcycles; and low emission, light duty hauling, passenger, and industrial vehicles.

