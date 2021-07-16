Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. Makes New $470,000 Investment in Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR)

Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 40,273 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $470,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CIBC World Markets Inc. boosted its position in Amcor by 6.5% during the first quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 13,627 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,000 after purchasing an additional 830 shares during the period. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC boosted its position in shares of Amcor by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 16,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $192,000 after acquiring an additional 907 shares during the period. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. boosted its position in shares of Amcor by 33.2% in the first quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 3,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 945 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Amcor by 1.2% in the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 78,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $918,000 after acquiring an additional 953 shares during the period. Finally, Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Amcor by 4.6% in the first quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 22,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $266,000 after acquiring an additional 1,004 shares during the period. 36.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Arun Nayar sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.35, for a total value of $617,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Ian Wilson sold 195,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.36, for a total value of $2,412,672.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 195,200 shares in the company, valued at $2,412,672. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 709,245 shares of company stock valued at $8,668,319 in the last ninety days. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

AMCR has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Macquarie raised shares of Amcor from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Amcor in a research note on Friday, April 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $12.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Amcor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Amcor currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.65.

Shares of NYSE AMCR opened at $11.57 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 0.79. Amcor plc has a 12 month low of $10.05 and a 12 month high of $12.76. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.85.

Amcor (NYSE:AMCR) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.01). Amcor had a return on equity of 20.36% and a net margin of 6.88%. The business had revenue of $3.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.25 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.11 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Amcor plc will post 0.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 26th were paid a $0.117 dividend. This represents a $0.47 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 25th. Amcor’s dividend payout ratio is currently 73.44%.

About Amcor

Amcor plc develops, manufactures, and sells various packaging products for food, beverage, medical and pharmaceutical, fresh produce, snack food, personal care, and other industries worldwide. It operates through two segments, Flexibles and Rigid Packaging. The company provides flexible packaging products, rigid packaging containers, specialty cartons, and closures.

