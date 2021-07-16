Herbalife Nutrition (NYSE:HLF) Trading Up 4.6%

Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. (NYSE:HLF)’s stock price was up 4.6% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $53.29 and last traded at $53.29. Approximately 200 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 815,607 shares. The stock had previously closed at $50.97.

A number of analysts have issued reports on HLF shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Herbalife Nutrition from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. B. Riley began coverage on Herbalife Nutrition in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price target for the company.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $52.18. The firm has a market cap of $6.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.58 and a beta of 0.96.

Herbalife Nutrition (NYSE:HLF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.33. Herbalife Nutrition had a negative return on equity of 62.60% and a net margin of 8.21%. The firm had revenue of $1.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.83 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. will post 4.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director John Tartol sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.62, for a total transaction of $258,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 303,606 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,672,141.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.49% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its holdings in shares of Herbalife Nutrition by 62.4% during the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 204,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,086,000 after acquiring an additional 78,730 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Herbalife Nutrition by 10.1% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $296,000 after acquiring an additional 615 shares during the period. Solel Partners LP purchased a new position in shares of Herbalife Nutrition during the 1st quarter worth approximately $16,431,000. BlueDrive Global Investors LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Herbalife Nutrition in the 1st quarter worth approximately $45,945,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co grew its stake in shares of Herbalife Nutrition by 69.0% in the 1st quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 25,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,126,000 after buying an additional 10,358 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.34% of the company’s stock.

Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. offers nutrition solutions in North America, Mexico, South and Central America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides products in the areas of weight management; targeted nutrition; energy, sports, and fitness; and outer nutrition. It offers weight management products, including meal replacement products, protein shakes, drink mixes, weight loss enhancers, and healthy snacks; targeted nutrition products, which include functional beverages, and dietary and nutritional supplements that contain herbs, vitamins, minerals, and other natural ingredients; outer nutrition products, such as facial skin, body, and hair care products; and energy, sports, and fitness products comprising N-R-G tea and energy drink products.

