HighPeak Energy (NASDAQ:HPK) Shares Gap Down to $11.19

Shares of HighPeak Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:HPK) gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $11.19, but opened at $10.88. HighPeak Energy shares last traded at $10.70, with a volume of 75 shares changing hands.

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.93.

Get HighPeak Energy alerts:

HighPeak Energy (NASDAQ:HPK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 17th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $25.72 million during the quarter.

The business also recently declared a None dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 15th will be given a $0.025 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 14th. This represents a yield of 0.94%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. 1492 Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in HighPeak Energy in the first quarter worth $577,000. Cannon Global Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of HighPeak Energy during the first quarter worth $148,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in shares of HighPeak Energy during the fourth quarter worth $241,000. Ergoteles LLC bought a new stake in shares of HighPeak Energy during the first quarter worth $554,000. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of HighPeak Energy during the first quarter worth $39,000. Institutional investors own 2.25% of the company’s stock.

About HighPeak Energy (NASDAQ:HPK)

HighPeak Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids reserves in the Midland Basin in West Texas. As of December 31, 2020, the company had approximately 22,515 MBoe of proved reserves.

Featured Story: The components of the Stochastic Momentum Index

Receive News & Ratings for HighPeak Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HighPeak Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.