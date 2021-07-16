Hilltop Holdings Inc. Boosts Stake in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP)

Hilltop Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP) by 12.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,029 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 653 shares during the quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc.’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $510,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of AEP. CWA Asset Management Group LLC lifted its stake in American Electric Power by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 2,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $247,000 after buying an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Putnam Investments LLC lifted its stake in American Electric Power by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 3,569,547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $302,341,000 after buying an additional 108,939 shares in the last quarter. Private Portfolio Partners LLC lifted its stake in American Electric Power by 26.8% in the 1st quarter. Private Portfolio Partners LLC now owns 4,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $355,000 after buying an additional 887 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in American Electric Power by 17.1% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 41,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,510,000 after buying an additional 6,039 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Corient Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in American Electric Power by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 41,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,510,000 after buying an additional 1,538 shares in the last quarter. 73.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AEP has been the topic of a number of research reports. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of American Electric Power from $83.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of American Electric Power from $103.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of American Electric Power from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. American Electric Power presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $95.00.

In related news, CEO Nicholas K. Akins sold 8,100 shares of American Electric Power stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.62, for a total value of $644,922.00. Also, CEO Nicholas K. Akins sold 15,068 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.39, for a total transaction of $1,331,860.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 106,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,421,313.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 34,602 shares of company stock valued at $2,979,748 in the last quarter. 0.14% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ AEP opened at $87.18 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $85.31. The firm has a market cap of $43.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.95, a P/E/G ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 0.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 0.42 and a quick ratio of 0.29. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a 1 year low of $74.80 and a 1 year high of $94.21.

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The company reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $4.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.54 billion. American Electric Power had a return on equity of 10.93% and a net margin of 14.72%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.02 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 4.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Investors of record on Monday, May 10th were issued a $0.74 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 7th. This represents a $2.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.40%. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 66.67%.

American Electric Power Profile

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

