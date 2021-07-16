Hilltop Holdings Inc. Has $637,000 Stock Holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Hilltop Holdings Inc. decreased its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) by 59.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,748 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,595 shares during the period. Hilltop Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $637,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Acorns Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 12.9% in the first quarter. Acorns Advisers LLC now owns 5,303,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,932,119,000 after acquiring an additional 605,137 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 13.0% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,286,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,561,520,000 after acquiring an additional 492,486 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 2.0% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,001,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,093,531,000 after acquiring an additional 57,724 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 3.0% in the first quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,838,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,034,222,000 after acquiring an additional 83,681 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 7.3% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,733,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $994,311,000 after acquiring an additional 186,868 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VOO opened at $399.72 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $388.81. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 52-week low of $293.15 and a 52-week high of $402.57.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

