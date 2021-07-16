Hilltop Holdings Inc. Has $725,000 Stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

Hilltop Holdings Inc. decreased its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB) by 3.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,250 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 225 shares during the quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc.’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $725,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Financial Architects Inc boosted its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Financial Architects Inc now owns 9,937 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,153,000 after buying an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 693,726 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $80,508,000 after buying an additional 30,551 shares in the last quarter. Alesco Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. Alesco Advisors LLC now owns 30,202 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,505,000 after buying an additional 2,417 shares in the last quarter. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $440,000. Finally, Veritable L.P. boosted its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 19.8% in the 1st quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 308,511 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $35,803,000 after buying an additional 51,020 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of MUB stock opened at $117.73 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $117.08. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a one year low of $114.91 and a one year high of $117.95.

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

