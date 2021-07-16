Hilltop Holdings Inc. Purchases 617 Shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC)

Hilltop Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC) by 7.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,363 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 617 shares during the quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $546,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of TFC. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Truist Financial by 890.9% in the first quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 436 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 392 shares during the last quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Truist Financial by 274.1% in the first quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 505 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 370 shares in the last quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Truist Financial in the first quarter worth about $30,000. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Truist Financial in the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC purchased a new position in Truist Financial in the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. 71.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Truist Financial alerts:

In other Truist Financial news, EVP Joseph M. Thompson sold 5,265 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.20, for a total value of $306,423.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 37,741 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,196,526.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director K. David Jr. Boyer sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.11, for a total transaction of $79,665.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 10,445 shares of company stock worth $599,588 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TFC stock opened at $55.86 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $58.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $75.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.12, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.82. Truist Financial Co. has a 12-month low of $34.86 and a 12-month high of $62.69.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 15th. The insurance provider reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.38. The business had revenue of $5.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.48 billion. Truist Financial had a return on equity of 9.48% and a net margin of 20.04%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.82 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Truist Financial Co. will post 4.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th were issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.22%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 13th. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.37%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Truist Financial from $60.50 to $63.00 in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Compass Point boosted their target price on Truist Financial from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Truist Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Truist Financial from $59.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Truist Financial from $55.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Truist Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $59.47.

About Truist Financial

Truist Financial Corporation, a holding company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

See Also: What are different types of coverage ratios?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TFC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC).

Receive News & Ratings for Truist Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Truist Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.