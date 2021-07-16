Hilltop Holdings Inc. Reduces Position in Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH)

Hilltop Holdings Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH) by 21.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,570 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 992 shares during the period. Hilltop Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Enphase Energy were worth $579,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ENPH. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. purchased a new stake in Enphase Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in Enphase Energy by 129.5% during the 1st quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 218 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Enphase Energy during the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. purchased a new stake in Enphase Energy during the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Enphase Energy by 71.2% during the 1st quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 238 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. 65.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Enphase Energy news, EVP David A. Ranhoff sold 28,031 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.87, for a total value of $5,154,059.97. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 199,957 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,766,093.59. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Sean E. George sold 3,675 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.02, for a total transaction of $121,348.50. Over the last three months, insiders sold 154,202 shares of company stock worth $21,579,849. Insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

Enphase Energy stock opened at $165.29 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $22.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 266.60 and a beta of 1.16. Enphase Energy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $56.28 and a 52-week high of $229.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 5.10 and a current ratio of 5.20. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $152.04.

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $301.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $291.83 million. Enphase Energy had a net margin of 11.11% and a return on equity of 25.37%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 46.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.38 EPS. Analysts predict that Enphase Energy, Inc. will post 1.7 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have weighed in on ENPH. Susquehanna upgraded shares of Enphase Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $200.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, March 19th. Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded shares of Enphase Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $200.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, March 19th. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Enphase Energy in a report on Monday, April 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $184.00 target price on the stock. Truist decreased their target price on shares of Enphase Energy from $254.00 to $205.00 in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Enphase Energy from $195.00 to $202.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $180.71.

Enphase Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells home energy solutions for the solar photovoltaic industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers semiconductor-based microinverter, which converts energy at the individual solar module level, and combines with its proprietary networking and software technologies to provide energy monitoring and control services.

