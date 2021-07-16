Hilltop Holdings Inc. Trims Stake in Graniteshares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:BAR)

Hilltop Holdings Inc. lessened its holdings in Graniteshares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:BAR) by 16.7% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 40,293 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,054 shares during the quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Graniteshares Gold Trust were worth $684,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in BAR. Toroso Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Graniteshares Gold Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $77,885,000. Jordan Park Group LLC grew its stake in Graniteshares Gold Trust by 9.4% during the 4th quarter. Jordan Park Group LLC now owns 11,443,651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $216,171,000 after acquiring an additional 978,872 shares in the last quarter. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Graniteshares Gold Trust by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC now owns 5,526,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,837,000 after purchasing an additional 380,697 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new position in shares of Graniteshares Gold Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,786,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in Graniteshares Gold Trust by 85.9% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 324,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,132,000 after buying an additional 149,946 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA BAR opened at $18.15 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $18.26. Graniteshares Gold Trust has a 12 month low of $16.67 and a 12 month high of $20.59.

