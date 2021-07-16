HireQuest, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQI) Director Lawrence F. Hagenbuch Purchases 1,000 Shares of Stock

HireQuest, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQI) Director Lawrence F. Hagenbuch bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The stock was bought at an average price of $17.83 per share, with a total value of $17,830.00.

HireQuest stock traded down $0.18 during trading on Friday, reaching $18.06. The company had a trading volume of 100 shares, compared to its average volume of 65,555. HireQuest, Inc. has a 12-month low of $5.76 and a 12-month high of $22.90. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $19.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $245.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.90 and a beta of 1.06.

HireQuest (NASDAQ:HQI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 17th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $3.40 million for the quarter. HireQuest had a net margin of 62.83% and a return on equity of 15.76%.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st were given a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.33%. This is a boost from HireQuest’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 28th.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in HireQuest during the first quarter valued at approximately $47,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of HireQuest by 22.5% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of HireQuest during the first quarter worth $224,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of HireQuest during the fourth quarter worth $172,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of HireQuest by 36.5% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 27,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $477,000 after purchasing an additional 7,403 shares in the last quarter. 6.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HireQuest Company Profile

HireQuest, Inc provides on-demand and temporary staffing solutions in the United States. The company provides temporary staffing services, including skilled and semi-skilled labor and industrial personnel, clerical and administrative personnel, and construction personnel. As of March 25, 2021, the company had a network of approximately 139 franchisee-owned offices in 35 states and the District of Columbia.

