HMI Capital Management L.P. Purchases 65,802 Shares of Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ)

HMI Capital Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) by 18.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 423,574 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 65,802 shares during the period. Square comprises about 3.4% of HMI Capital Management L.P.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. HMI Capital Management L.P. owned about 0.09% of Square worth $96,172,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. ARK Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Square by 55.0% in the 1st quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 10,978,316 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,492,627,000 after buying an additional 3,895,906 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its stake in Square by 12.6% in the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 9,680,336 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,197,920,000 after buying an additional 1,085,690 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Square by 24.6% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 6,929,857 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,573,424,000 after buying an additional 1,368,995 shares in the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in Square by 32.9% in the 1st quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 5,662,354 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,285,637,000 after buying an additional 1,402,341 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Square by 8.4% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,617,621 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $819,941,000 after purchasing an additional 280,345 shares in the last quarter. 62.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have commented on SQ. Barclays boosted their price objective on Square from $330.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. DA Davidson began coverage on Square in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $275.00 price objective on the stock. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $380.00 price objective on shares of Square in a research note on Thursday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Square from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $250.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Square from $245.00 to $254.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company. Square has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $252.74.

Shares of Square stock traded up $2.06 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $237.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 182,357 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,585,428. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The company has a market capitalization of $108.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 331.22, a PEG ratio of 10.41 and a beta of 2.41. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $225.67. Square, Inc. has a 12 month low of $117.00 and a 12 month high of $283.19.

Square (NYSE:SQ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The technology company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.45. Square had a return on equity of 9.32% and a net margin of 2.72%. The firm had revenue of $5.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.28 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.02) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 266.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Square, Inc. will post 0.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director James Morgan Jr. Mckelvey sold 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $246.17, for a total transaction of $49,234,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 202,727 shares in the company, valued at $49,905,305.59. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jack Dorsey sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.07, for a total value of $25,007,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,273,985 shares of company stock valued at $296,533,701. Insiders own 15.12% of the company’s stock.

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

