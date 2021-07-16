Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) (NASDAQ:HOMB) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.02 EPS

Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) (NASDAQ:HOMB) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The financial services provider reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.02, Briefing.com reports. Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) had a return on equity of 12.15% and a net margin of 38.17%. The company had revenue of $172.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $174.17 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.38 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 174.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of HOMB stock opened at $23.29 on Friday. Home Bancshares, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $14.42 and a fifty-two week high of $29.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The company has a market capitalization of $3.84 billion, a PE ratio of 12.59 and a beta of 1.52. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $26.21.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 12th were issued a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.40%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 11th. Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR)’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.27%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Citigroup upped their price target on Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) from $22.00 to $27.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) from $24.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.50.

In related news, Director Jim Rankin sold 2,404 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.06, for a total transaction of $67,456.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 8.79% of the company’s stock.

About Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR)

Home Bancshares, Inc (Conway, AR) operates as the bank holding company for Centennial Bank that provides commercial and retail banking, and related financial services to businesses, real estate developers and investors, individuals, and municipalities. Its deposit products include checking, savings, NOW, demand, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

