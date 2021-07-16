Homeros Hits 1-Day Volume of $4.33 Million (HMR)

Homeros (CURRENCY:HMR) traded down 0.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on July 16th. Homeros has a total market capitalization of $22.81 million and $4.33 million worth of Homeros was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Homeros has traded down 5.1% against the U.S. dollar. One Homeros coin can currently be bought for $0.0443 or 0.00000142 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Homeros Profile

Homeros is a coin. Its genesis date was February 10th, 2020. Homeros’ total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 514,542,615 coins. Homeros’ official website is homerosnet.com . Homeros’ official Twitter account is @homerosofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Homeros aims to become a blockchain-based gaming ecosystem that brings the experience of tomorrow to our gamers today. We have an interface and solution that are designed to accommodate gaming enthusiasts, developers, and merchants. Through the Homeros platform, participants can benefit from the development and launching of blockchain games, secure in-game item marketplace, and access authentic game guides and walkthroughs. “

Buying and Selling Homeros

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Homeros directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Homeros should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Homeros using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

