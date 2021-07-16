HomeServe (LON:HSV) Stock Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

HomeServe plc (LON:HSV)’s share price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 0 ($0.00) and traded as high as GBX 975 ($12.74). HomeServe shares last traded at GBX 966.50 ($12.63), with a volume of 355,206 shares changing hands.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on HSV shares. Berenberg Bank lowered their price target on shares of HomeServe from GBX 1,380 ($18.03) to GBX 1,260 ($16.46) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of HomeServe from GBX 1,261 ($16.48) to GBX 1,215 ($15.87) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Liberum Capital reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,500 ($19.60) price target on shares of HomeServe in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a GBX 1,100 ($14.37) target price on shares of HomeServe in a report on Monday, June 7th. Finally, Numis Securities reaffirmed an “add” rating and issued a GBX 1,450 ($18.94) target price on shares of HomeServe in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 1,340.63 ($17.52).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 119.42, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The firm has a market cap of £3.21 billion and a P/E ratio of 103.59. The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 969.94.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 1st will be given a dividend of GBX 19.80 ($0.26) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 1st. This is an increase from HomeServe’s previous dividend of $6.20. This represents a yield of 1.92%. HomeServe’s dividend payout ratio is presently 2.61%.

In other news, insider Tommy Breen purchased 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 933 ($12.19) per share, for a total transaction of £466,500 ($609,485.24). Insiders purchased a total of 50,032 shares of company stock worth $46,680,320 over the last quarter.

About HomeServe

HomeServe plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides home repair and improvement services to homeowners under the HomeServe brand. The company offers home assistance via subscription-based membership services for plumbing, heating, electrical, locks, glazing, pest control, and technology. It also operates an online marketplace to help homeowners to find local trade on-demand, as well as to help with a range of home repairs and improvements, including landscape gardening and carpet cleaning.

