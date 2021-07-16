Honest One Day Volume Hits $11,112.00 (HNST)

Honest (CURRENCY:HNST) traded 2% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on July 16th. Honest has a market cap of $2.03 million and approximately $11,112.00 worth of Honest was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Honest coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0216 or 0.00000068 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last week, Honest has traded 2.2% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003136 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001881 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.66 or 0.00039700 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $34.20 or 0.00107221 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46.88 or 0.00146961 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $31,812.52 or 0.99735868 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00002854 BTC.

Fei Protocol (FEI) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003132 BTC.

About Honest

Honest’s total supply is 400,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 94,061,602 coins. Honest’s official website is honestmining.com . The official message board for Honest is honestmining.com/blog . Honest’s official Twitter account is @usenobi

Buying and Selling Honest

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Honest directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Honest should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Honest using one of the exchanges listed above.

