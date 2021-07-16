Hongkong Land Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:HNGKY) Short Interest Up 200.0% in June

Hongkong Land Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:HNGKY) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a growth of 200.0% from the June 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.
OTCMKTS HNGKY traded up $0.31 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $23.71. 149 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,188. Hongkong Land has a 12 month low of $17.78 and a 12 month high of $26.41. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.42.
