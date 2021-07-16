Hongkong Land Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:HNGKY) Short Interest Up 200.0% in June

Hongkong Land Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:HNGKY) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a growth of 200.0% from the June 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

OTCMKTS HNGKY traded up $0.31 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $23.71. 149 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,188. Hongkong Land has a 12 month low of $17.78 and a 12 month high of $26.41. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.42.

About Hongkong Land

Hongkong Land Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the investment, development, and management of properties in Hong Kong, Macau, Mainland China, Southeast Asia, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Investment Properties and Development Properties. It owns and manages approximately 850,000 square meters of office and luxury retail property primarily in Hong Kong, Singapore, Beijing, and Jakarta.

