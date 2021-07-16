Horace Mann Educators Co. (NYSE:HMN) Shares Sold by SG Americas Securities LLC

SG Americas Securities LLC lowered its position in Horace Mann Educators Co. (NYSE:HMN) by 21.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,045 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 1,882 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Horace Mann Educators were worth $304,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in HMN. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in Horace Mann Educators by 12.7% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 283,476 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $11,918,000 after purchasing an additional 32,028 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in Horace Mann Educators by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 140,289 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $5,898,000 after purchasing an additional 9,687 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in Horace Mann Educators by 50.1% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 20,489 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $861,000 after purchasing an additional 6,840 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG lifted its position in Horace Mann Educators by 38.9% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 59,983 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,522,000 after purchasing an additional 16,800 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in Horace Mann Educators by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 24,871 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,046,000 after purchasing an additional 910 shares during the period.

Get Horace Mann Educators alerts:

Shares of HMN opened at $38.70 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.05 and a current ratio of 0.05. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $38.69. Horace Mann Educators Co. has a 1-year low of $32.35 and a 1-year high of $44.74. The stock has a market cap of $1.61 billion, a PE ratio of 10.04 and a beta of 0.61.

Horace Mann Educators (NYSE:HMN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The insurance provider reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.30. Horace Mann Educators had a net margin of 11.62% and a return on equity of 9.15%. The business had revenue of $322.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $327.27 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.78 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Horace Mann Educators Co. will post 3.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 16th were paid a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 15th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.20%. Horace Mann Educators’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.47%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on HMN shares. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Horace Mann Educators from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Horace Mann Educators from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, June 17th.

Horace Mann Educators Profile

Horace Mann Educators Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multiline insurance company in the United States. The Company operates through five segments: Property and Casualty, Supplemental, Retirement, Life, and Corporate and Other. It underwrites and markets personal lines of property and casualty insurance, including personal lines automobile and property insurance products; supplemental insurance products, which includes cancer, heart, hospital, supplemental disability, and accident coverages; retirement products, such as tax-qualified fixed and variable annuities; and life insurance products comprising whole life and term and indexed universal life insurance.

Featured Story: Understanding Specialty Certificates of Deposit



Receive News & Ratings for Horace Mann Educators Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Horace Mann Educators and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.