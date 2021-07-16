Hotel Chocolat Group (LON:HOTC) Earns “Buy” Rating from Liberum Capital

Hotel Chocolat Group (LON:HOTC)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by Liberum Capital in a report issued on Tuesday, Digital Look reports. They currently have a GBX 600 ($7.84) price objective on the stock. Liberum Capital’s price objective points to a potential upside of 54.68% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, Berenberg Bank lifted their target price on shares of Hotel Chocolat Group from GBX 300 ($3.92) to GBX 390 ($5.10) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th.

Shares of Hotel Chocolat Group stock opened at GBX 387.90 ($5.07) on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 58.05, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The stock has a market capitalization of £488.30 million and a PE ratio of -63.59. Hotel Chocolat Group has a 52-week low of GBX 277 ($3.62) and a 52-week high of GBX 555.10 ($7.25). The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 372.27.

Hotel Chocolat Group plc manufactures, sells, and retails chocolates under the Hotel Chocolat brand name in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. It offers a range of chocolates, including gift, and rare and vintage chocolates, as well as related drinks, alcohols, and beauty products.

