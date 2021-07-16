Howden Joinery Group’s (HWDN) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Shore Capital

Shore Capital reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Howden Joinery Group (LON:HWDN) in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Digital Look reports.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Citigroup restated a neutral rating on shares of Howden Joinery Group in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on Howden Joinery Group from GBX 735 ($9.60) to GBX 775 ($10.13) and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Howden Joinery Group in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. They issued a buy rating and a GBX 890 ($11.63) target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group restated an outperform rating and issued a GBX 900 ($11.76) target price on shares of Howden Joinery Group in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Finally, Berenberg Bank upped their price target on Howden Joinery Group from GBX 840 ($10.97) to GBX 910 ($11.89) and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of GBX 809.86 ($10.58).

Shares of LON HWDN opened at GBX 875 ($11.43) on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 805.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 80.54. The firm has a market capitalization of £5.23 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.37. Howden Joinery Group has a one year low of GBX 487.82 ($6.37) and a one year high of GBX 892.80 ($11.66).

Howden Joinery Group Plc operates as a trade kitchen supplier providing various products across kitchens, joinery, and hardware in the United Kingdom, Isle of Man, France, Belgium, the Netherlands, and Germany. The company offers kitchen cabinets, surfaces, fittings, storages, fitted kitchens, kitchen doors and units, sinks, and taps, as well as appliances; joinery products, such as sliding wardrobe doors, stairs and parts, moldings, joinery doors, skirting boards, and architrave products; appliances, such as dishwashers, fridges and freezers, coffee machines, washing machines, tumble dryers and washing dryers, cookers, hobs, cooker hoods, microwaves, ovens, warming drawers, cooking accessories, and cooker hood accessories.

