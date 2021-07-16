HRT Financial LP Has $1.92 Million Position in Banner Co. (NASDAQ:BANR)

HRT Financial LP boosted its holdings in shares of Banner Co. (NASDAQ:BANR) by 81.7% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 36,030 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,201 shares during the quarter. HRT Financial LP’s holdings in Banner were worth $1,921,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in shares of Banner by 29.6% in the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 104,487 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,688,000 after purchasing an additional 23,849 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its stake in shares of Banner by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 196,795 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,495,000 after purchasing an additional 12,817 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Banner by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,415,335 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $75,480,000 after purchasing an additional 60,176 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Banner in the 1st quarter valued at $241,000. Finally, Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Banner in the 1st quarter valued at $3,734,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.17% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on BANR shares. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Banner from $63.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Banner from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Banner presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $58.25.

In other Banner news, VP Peter Conner sold 900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.12, for a total transaction of $52,308.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 42,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,483,467.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Insiders own 1.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ BANR opened at $52.68 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $56.37. The firm has a market cap of $1.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.57 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Banner Co. has a 12-month low of $30.05 and a 12-month high of $60.42.

Banner (NASDAQ:BANR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $141.39 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $143.53 million. Banner had a net margin of 23.72% and a return on equity of 8.88%. On average, research analysts predict that Banner Co. will post 4.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 5th were given a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 4th. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.11%. Banner’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.66%.

Banner Company Profile

Banner Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Banner Bank that provide commercial banking and financial products and services to individuals, businesses, and public sector entities in the United States. It accepts various deposit instruments, including interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, regular savings accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as treasury management services and retirement savings plans.

