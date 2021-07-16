HRT Financial LP Invests $1.63 Million in NGL Energy Partners LP (NYSE:NGL)

HRT Financial LP bought a new position in NGL Energy Partners LP (NYSE:NGL) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 797,844 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,627,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NGL Energy Partners by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 76,823 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $182,000 after acquiring an additional 4,096 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in NGL Energy Partners by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 95,618 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $229,000 after buying an additional 6,124 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in NGL Energy Partners by 64.1% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 29,111 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 11,367 shares during the period. Walleye Trading LLC purchased a new position in NGL Energy Partners in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Mcdonald Partners LLC purchased a new position in NGL Energy Partners in the 1st quarter worth about $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.51% of the company’s stock.

NYSE NGL opened at $2.28 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.53. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.35. NGL Energy Partners LP has a one year low of $1.87 and a one year high of $4.99.

NGL Energy Partners (NYSE:NGL) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, June 2nd. The oil and gas company reported ($1.96) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($1.92). NGL Energy Partners had a negative net margin of 14.01% and a negative return on equity of 20.92%. The business had revenue of $1.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.87 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted ($1.89) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that NGL Energy Partners LP will post 0.14 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP John Ciolek acquired 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $2.24 per share, with a total value of $67,200.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 242,264 shares in the company, valued at $542,671.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of NGL Energy Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of NGL Energy Partners from $2.00 to $2.25 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $3.30.

NGL Energy Partners LP engages in the crude oil and liquids logistics, and water solution businesses. The company's Crude Oil Logistics segment purchases crude oil from producers and marketers, and transports it to refineries for resale at pipeline injection stations, storage terminals, barge loading facilities, rail facilities, refineries, and other trade hubs; and provides storage, terminaling, and pipeline transportation services.

