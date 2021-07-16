HRT Financial LP Invests $1.77 Million in Sensata Technologies Holding plc (NYSE:ST)

HRT Financial LP purchased a new position in Sensata Technologies Holding plc (NYSE:ST) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 30,560 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,770,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ledyard National Bank raised its stake in shares of Sensata Technologies by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Ledyard National Bank now owns 6,153 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $357,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Sensata Technologies by 26.3% in the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 918 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in shares of Sensata Technologies by 0.6% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 32,519 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,884,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System increased its position in shares of Sensata Technologies by 0.6% in the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 45,356 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $2,628,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of Sensata Technologies by 5.1% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 7,278 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $422,000 after acquiring an additional 351 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ST opened at $56.13 on Friday. Sensata Technologies Holding plc has a 12-month low of $37.01 and a 12-month high of $64.80. The company has a market capitalization of $8.87 billion, a PE ratio of 42.20, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.41. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $58.14. The company has a current ratio of 4.02, a quick ratio of 3.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43.

Sensata Technologies (NYSE:ST) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.12. Sensata Technologies had a return on equity of 15.28% and a net margin of 6.52%. The company had revenue of $942.53 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $893.02 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.53 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 21.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Sensata Technologies Holding plc will post 3.45 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, SVP Lynne J. Caljouw sold 6,467 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.49, for a total value of $384,721.83. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Martha N. Sullivan sold 9,451 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.05, for a total value of $567,532.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 52,646 shares of company stock valued at $3,073,410. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

ST has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet downgraded Sensata Technologies from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Barclays boosted their price target on Sensata Technologies from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Sensata Technologies from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Evercore ISI raised Sensata Technologies from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $60.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Sensata Technologies from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $62.40.

Sensata Technologies Holding plc, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells sensors, sensor-based solutions, controls, and other products in the Americas, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Performance Sensing and Sensing Solutions. The Performance Sensing segment offers pressure sensors, including microfused strain gage, ceramic capacitive, and micro-electromechanical sensors; speed and position sensors, such as magnetic speed and position sensors, and mechanical/electrical control systems; and temperature sensors.

