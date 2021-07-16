HRT Financial LP Makes New Investment in Haemonetics Co. (NYSE:HAE)

HRT Financial LP acquired a new position in shares of Haemonetics Co. (NYSE:HAE) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 16,485 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock, valued at approximately $1,829,000.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Aristotle Capital Boston LLC increased its holdings in shares of Haemonetics by 13.9% in the 1st quarter. Aristotle Capital Boston LLC now owns 263,728 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $29,276,000 after acquiring an additional 32,258 shares during the last quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of Haemonetics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $210,000. Quantitative Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Haemonetics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $714,000. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in shares of Haemonetics by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 57,008 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $6,413,000 after acquiring an additional 1,638 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its holdings in shares of Haemonetics by 71.1% in the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 71,579 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $7,946,000 after acquiring an additional 29,752 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.85% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HAE stock opened at $60.24 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 2.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. Haemonetics Co. has a 1 year low of $49.26 and a 1 year high of $142.11. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $60.22. The firm has a market cap of $3.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.16, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.38.

Haemonetics (NYSE:HAE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.21). Haemonetics had a return on equity of 17.70% and a net margin of 9.13%. The business had revenue of $225.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $223.92 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.69 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Haemonetics Co. will post 2.81 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on Haemonetics from $105.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 14th. initiated coverage on Haemonetics in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price objective for the company. Barrington Research lowered their price objective on Haemonetics from $91.00 to $71.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $86.00 price objective on shares of Haemonetics in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Haemonetics from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Haemonetics has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $95.25.

In other Haemonetics news, CEO Christopher Simon sold 956 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.97, for a total transaction of $53,507.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Mark W. Kroll sold 11,813 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.10, for a total value of $650,896.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 20,325 shares of company stock valued at $1,129,077 in the last quarter. 1.44% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Haemonetics Corporation, a healthcare company, provides medical products and solutions. It operates through three segments: Plasma, Blood Center, and Hospital. The company offers automated plasma collection devices, related disposables, and software, including NexSys PCS and PCS2 plasmapheresis equipment and related disposables and intravenous solutions, as well as integrated information technology platforms for plasma customers to manage their donors, operations, and supply chain; and NexLynk DMS donor management system.

