HRT Financial LP Makes New Investment in Vocera Communications, Inc. (NYSE:VCRA)

HRT Financial LP bought a new position in shares of Vocera Communications, Inc. (NYSE:VCRA) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 41,793 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,607,000. HRT Financial LP owned about 0.12% of Vocera Communications at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Retirement Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vocera Communications during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. acquired a new position in shares of Vocera Communications during the first quarter worth $76,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of Vocera Communications during the first quarter worth $129,000. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new position in shares of Vocera Communications during the fourth quarter worth $209,000. Finally, Truist Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Vocera Communications during the fourth quarter worth $215,000.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on VCRA shares. Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Vocera Communications in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $46.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Vocera Communications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, July 2nd. BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of Vocera Communications in a report on Monday, June 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price target for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Vocera Communications in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Vocera Communications presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.20.

Shares of VCRA opened at $39.83 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.70, a current ratio of 4.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. The company has a market capitalization of $1.37 billion, a PE ratio of -189.66 and a beta of 0.15. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $36.69. Vocera Communications, Inc. has a 12 month low of $22.21 and a 12 month high of $55.60.

Vocera Communications (NYSE:VCRA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.14. The business had revenue of $48.67 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $46.62 million. Vocera Communications had a negative net margin of 3.30% and a positive return on equity of 0.85%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Vocera Communications, Inc. will post -0.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Brent D. Lang sold 23,158 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.57, for a total transaction of $962,678.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Brent D. Lang sold 23,361 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.41, for a total transaction of $780,491.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 83,207 shares of company stock worth $3,078,106 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.93% of the company’s stock.

Vocera Communications, Inc provides secure, integrated, and intelligent communication and workflow solutions that empowers mobile workers in healthcare, hospitality, retail, energy, education, and other mission-critical mobile work environments in the United States and internationally. The company's communication solution integrates with other clinical systems, including electronic health records, nurse call systems, and patient monitoring, as well as to provide critical data, alerts, alarms, and clinical context that enable workflow.

