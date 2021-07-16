HSBC (LON:HSBA) Given a GBX 465 Price Target at Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 465 ($6.08) target price on HSBC (LON:HSBA) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on HSBA. Shore Capital restated a hold rating on shares of HSBC in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 480 ($6.27) price target on HSBC in a research note on Wednesday. UBS Group set a GBX 450 ($5.88) price target on HSBC in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 600 ($7.84) price objective on HSBC in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of HSBC to a neutral rating and lifted their price target for the company from GBX 400 ($5.23) to GBX 440 ($5.75) in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. HSBC currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of GBX 457.42 ($5.98).

Get HSBC alerts:

LON HSBA opened at GBX 408.75 ($5.34) on Thursday. HSBC has a 52 week low of GBX 281.50 ($3.68) and a 52 week high of GBX 462.55 ($6.04). The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 435.63. The company has a market capitalization of £83.49 billion and a P/E ratio of 19.19.

HSBC Holdings plc provides banking and financial products and services worldwide. The company operates through Wealth and Personal Banking, Commercial Banking, and Global Banking and Markets segments. The Wealth and Personal Banking segment offers retail banking products and services, such as current and savings accounts, mortgages and personal loans, credit and debit cards, and local and international payment services for ultra high net worth individuals; and wealth management services, including insurance and investment products, global asset management services, investment management, and private wealth solutions.

Featured Article: What economic reports are most valuable to investors?

Receive News & Ratings for HSBC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HSBC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.