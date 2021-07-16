Huaneng Power International, Inc. (NYSE:HNP) Short Interest Up 209.9% in June

Huaneng Power International, Inc. (NYSE:HNP) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 244,500 shares, a growth of 209.9% from the June 15th total of 78,900 shares. Currently, 0.2% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 34,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 7.0 days.

Shares of Huaneng Power International stock traded down $0.05 during trading on Thursday, hitting $14.05. The stock had a trading volume of 32,210 shares, compared to its average volume of 39,792. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 0.70. Huaneng Power International has a 12 month low of $12.79 and a 12 month high of $19.64. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $14.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.48.

Get Huaneng Power International alerts:

Huaneng Power International (NYSE:HNP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The utilities provider reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $7.60 billion during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Huaneng Power International will post 1.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Investors of record on Friday, July 2nd will be given a $1.1256 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 1st. This is a positive change from Huaneng Power International’s previous annual dividend of $0.76. This represents a yield of 6.7%.

HNP has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup cut shares of Huaneng Power International from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. cut shares of Huaneng Power International from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Huaneng Power International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a hold rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Sell” and a consensus target price of $16.00.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Colony Group LLC purchased a new stake in Huaneng Power International during the first quarter valued at about $186,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in Huaneng Power International during the first quarter valued at about $185,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Huaneng Power International by 115.3% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 18,362 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $263,000 after buying an additional 9,834 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its position in Huaneng Power International by 868.7% during the first quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 31,361 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $448,000 after buying an additional 35,441 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC boosted its position in Huaneng Power International by 83.5% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 22,129 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $316,000 after buying an additional 10,069 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Huaneng Power International Company Profile

Huaneng Power International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, generates and sells electricity and heat to the regional or provincial grid companies in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It is involved in the development, investment, construction, operation, and management of power plants and related projects; and generation, wholesale, and retail of power and other relating utilities.

Read More: Dogs of the Dow

Receive News & Ratings for Huaneng Power International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Huaneng Power International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.