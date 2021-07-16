Hub Group (NASDAQ:HUBG) Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Hub Group (NASDAQ:HUBG) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Hub Group, Inc. is a transportation management company that provides multi-modal solutions throughout North America, including intermodal, truck brokerage, dedicated and logistics services. The company is one of the largest over-the-road brokers in North America. The Company arranges for the movement of its customers’ freight in containers and trailers over long distances. Hub Group operates through a nationwide network of hubs, located near significant concentrations of shipping customers and railheads. As a publicly traded company, Hub Group delivers innovative, customer-focused solutions and industry leading service to help customers better control supply chains and their costs. It operates through a nationwide network of hubs, located near significant concentrations of shipping customers and railheads. The company is headquartered in Cambridge, MA. “

HUBG has been the subject of a number of other reports. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Hub Group in a research note on Monday, June 21st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Barclays boosted their target price on Hub Group from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Hub Group from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Hub Group from $58.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their target price on Hub Group from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Hub Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $74.55.

Shares of Hub Group stock traded up $0.22 during trading on Thursday, reaching $67.11. 140,595 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 217,580. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Hub Group has a twelve month low of $47.18 and a twelve month high of $74.95. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $68.45. The stock has a market cap of $2.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.05 and a beta of 1.01.

Hub Group (NASDAQ:HUBG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The transportation company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.05. Hub Group had a return on equity of 7.80% and a net margin of 2.17%. The business had revenue of $919.55 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $943.76 million. On average, analysts expect that Hub Group will post 3.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its holdings in Hub Group by 2.1% during the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 23,359 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,541,000 after acquiring an additional 490 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Hub Group by 4.4% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 475,176 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $31,970,000 after acquiring an additional 20,065 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its holdings in Hub Group by 142.5% during the first quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 26,459 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,780,000 after acquiring an additional 15,546 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Hub Group during the first quarter worth about $1,494,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in Hub Group by 38.3% during the first quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 73,600 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,952,000 after acquiring an additional 20,400 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.73% of the company’s stock.

About Hub Group

Hub Group, Inc, an asset-light freight transportation management company, provides intermodal, truck brokerage, trucking, managed transportation, freight consolidation, warehousing, last mile delivery, international transportation, and other logistics services in North America. Its intermodal services include arranging for the movement of its customers' freight in containers and trailers over distances of 750 miles or more.

