Hugo Boss (ETR:BOSS) PT Set at €57.00 by Warburg Research

Hugo Boss (ETR:BOSS) has been assigned a €57.00 ($67.06) price objective by equities research analysts at Warburg Research in a report released on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Warburg Research’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 12.43% from the company’s current price.

BOSS has been the topic of a number of other reports. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €58.00 ($68.24) target price on shares of Hugo Boss in a report on Wednesday. Nord/LB set a €40.00 ($47.06) target price on shares of Hugo Boss in a report on Thursday, July 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €40.70 ($47.88) target price on shares of Hugo Boss in a report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €32.00 ($37.65) target price on shares of Hugo Boss and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Baader Bank set a €56.00 ($65.88) price target on shares of Hugo Boss and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Hugo Boss currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of €40.59 ($47.76).

Shares of ETR BOSS opened at €50.70 ($59.65) on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 157.94, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 1.33. The company has a market cap of $3.50 billion and a P/E ratio of -16.40. The company has a fifty day moving average of €45.67. Hugo Boss has a 52-week low of €19.40 ($22.82) and a 52-week high of €50.08 ($58.92).

Hugo Boss AG, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and distributes clothes, shoes, and accessories for men and women worldwide. The company offers business, casual, athleisure, and evening wear; shoes and accessories; and licensed products, including fragrances, eyewear, and watches, as well as children's fashion products.

