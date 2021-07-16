Hugo Boss (ETR:BOSS) PT Set at €57.00 by Warburg Research

Hugo Boss (ETR:BOSS) has been assigned a €57.00 ($67.06) price objective by equities research analysts at Warburg Research in a report released on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Warburg Research’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 12.43% from the company’s current price.

BOSS has been the topic of a number of other reports. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €58.00 ($68.24) target price on shares of Hugo Boss in a report on Wednesday. Nord/LB set a €40.00 ($47.06) target price on shares of Hugo Boss in a report on Thursday, July 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €40.70 ($47.88) target price on shares of Hugo Boss in a report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €32.00 ($37.65) target price on shares of Hugo Boss and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Baader Bank set a €56.00 ($65.88) price target on shares of Hugo Boss and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Hugo Boss currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of €40.59 ($47.76).

Shares of ETR BOSS opened at €50.70 ($59.65) on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 157.94, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 1.33. The company has a market cap of $3.50 billion and a P/E ratio of -16.40. The company has a fifty day moving average of €45.67. Hugo Boss has a 52-week low of €19.40 ($22.82) and a 52-week high of €50.08 ($58.92).

About Hugo Boss

Hugo Boss AG, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and distributes clothes, shoes, and accessories for men and women worldwide. The company offers business, casual, athleisure, and evening wear; shoes and accessories; and licensed products, including fragrances, eyewear, and watches, as well as children's fashion products.

