Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII) VP Edgar A. Green III Sells 5,776 Shares

Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII) VP Edgar A. Green III sold 5,776 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.47, for a total transaction of $1,290,762.72.

Shares of NYSE:HII opened at $201.38 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $8.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.64 and a beta of 1.02. Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. has a 12 month low of $136.44 and a 12 month high of $224.13. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $213.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.00.

Huntington Ingalls Industries (NYSE:HII) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The aerospace company reported $3.68 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.63 by $1.05. Huntington Ingalls Industries had a return on equity of 32.21% and a net margin of 7.17%. The firm had revenue of $2.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.23 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $4.23 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. will post 12.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 28th were paid a $1.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $4.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.26%. Huntington Ingalls Industries’s payout ratio is 45.60%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norinchukin Bank The grew its holdings in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 1.6% in the first quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 3,368 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $693,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. We Are One Seven LLC raised its stake in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 2.2% during the first quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 2,517 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $518,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 6.5% in the first quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 1,005 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $206,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the period. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 0.7% in the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,927 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,838,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. increased its holdings in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 1,222 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $252,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.77% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price objective on shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from $193.00 to $229.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Huntington Ingalls Industries has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $187.29.

About Huntington Ingalls Industries

Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc engages in designing, building, overhauling, and repairing military ships in the United States. It operates through three segments: Ingalls Shipbuilding, Newport News Shipbuilding, and Technical Solutions. The company is involved in the design and construction of non-nuclear ships comprising amphibious assault ships; expeditionary warfare ships; surface combatants; and national security cutters for the U.S.

