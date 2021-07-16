Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII) VP Edgar A. Green III Sells 5,776 Shares

Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII) VP Edgar A. Green III sold 5,776 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.47, for a total transaction of $1,290,762.72.
Shares of NYSE:HII opened at $201.38 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $8.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.64 and a beta of 1.02. Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. has a 12 month low of $136.44 and a 12 month high of $224.13. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $213.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.00.
Huntington Ingalls Industries (NYSE:HII) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The aerospace company reported $3.68 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.63 by $1.05. Huntington Ingalls Industries had a return on equity of 32.21% and a net margin of 7.17%. The firm had revenue of $2.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.23 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $4.23 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. will post 12.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norinchukin Bank The grew its holdings in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 1.6% in the first quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 3,368 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $693,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. We Are One Seven LLC raised its stake in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 2.2% during the first quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 2,517 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $518,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 6.5% in the first quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 1,005 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $206,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the period. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 0.7% in the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,927 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,838,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. increased its holdings in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 1,222 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $252,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.77% of the company’s stock.
Separately, Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price objective on shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from $193.00 to $229.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Huntington Ingalls Industries has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $187.29.
About Huntington Ingalls Industries
Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc engages in designing, building, overhauling, and repairing military ships in the United States. It operates through three segments: Ingalls Shipbuilding, Newport News Shipbuilding, and Technical Solutions. The company is involved in the design and construction of non-nuclear ships comprising amphibious assault ships; expeditionary warfare ships; surface combatants; and national security cutters for the U.S.
