HUTCHMED (China) Limited (NASDAQ:HCM) Short Interest Update

HUTCHMED (China) Limited (NASDAQ:HCM) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,870,000 shares, an increase of 102.6% from the June 15th total of 922,800 shares. Approximately 1.3% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 407,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.6 days.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in HUTCHMED by 182.3% in the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 762 shares during the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its position in HUTCHMED by 300.0% during the 1st quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 5,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,000 after buying an additional 3,900 shares in the last quarter. LVW Advisors LLC raised its stake in HUTCHMED by 17.6% in the first quarter. LVW Advisors LLC now owns 7,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,000 after buying an additional 1,150 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in HUTCHMED by 58.3% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 10,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $289,000 after acquiring an additional 3,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, United Capital Financial Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of HUTCHMED during the fourth quarter worth about $374,000. 31.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of HCM stock opened at $38.10 on Friday. HUTCHMED has a 1-year low of $23.67 and a 1-year high of $40.69. The company’s 50-day moving average is $30.75. The company has a market capitalization of $6.47 billion, a P/E ratio of -42.33 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 3.23 and a current ratio of 3.35.

HCM has been the topic of a number of research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their target price on shares of HUTCHMED from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of HUTCHMED from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday.

About HUTCHMED

HUTCHMED (China) Limited discovers, develops, and commercializes targeted therapeutics and immunotherapies for cancer and immunological diseases worldwide. It operates in two segments, Oncology/Immunology and Other Ventures. It manufactures, distributes, markets, and sells prescription and over-the-counter pharmaceutical, and consumer health products.

